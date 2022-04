Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation is getting ready for the Annual Pearls & Pumps event coming up on May 3rd. The event includes shopping amongst 50 local vendors, dinner, program and fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors. Today we have Erik Whaley, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Foundation President and Leigh Stinnett, BSSF Clinician and Breast Cancer Survivor to tell us more.

stfrancisfoundation.com