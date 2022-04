Finding peace during conflicted times. Channel 7 is honored to be a sponsor for the 2022 Rotary Peace Conference and we are joined by Shontel Babb and Teresa Miller to tell us about the 2022 Rotary Peace Conference happening on Thursday, May 12th.

2022 Rotary Peace Conference is Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center

www.peaceandconflictresolution.com