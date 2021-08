SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A Spartanburg man received a 25 year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine Wednesday for illegal drug trafficking near a local park.

The Spartanburg Solicitor's Office said Brandal Smith, 38, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and distribution of an illegal drug within a half-mile of a school or park at the conclusion of a 2-day jury trial.