This month we’re gearing up for the 3rd Annual Bourbon for Boobs Event. It is a breast cancer awareness fundraiser and this year all of the money raised will go to the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health at Bon Secours. Here to tell us more is event organizer Melissa Morell.

Bourbon for Boobs Event

October 20, 2022

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cowboy Up Music Venue 701 Easley Bridge Rd – Unit 6030 Greenville, SC 29611

Bourbon for Boobs Event: eventbrite.com