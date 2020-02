“The following is sponsored content from Spartanburg SPRING Home and Garden Show”

The 7th Annual Spartanburg Spring Home and Garden Show is happening this weekend! We have Layne Rice here to tell us all about it.

February 22 & 23, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM

Free Parking & Admission

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Over 60 companies with products and services for your home.

HGSHOWS.NET