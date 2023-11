The SC Veterans Upstate Salute is an annual event in its 8th year at Fluor Field. This year’s event will feature emotional and powerful military-focused programming, military vehicle displays, an aerial flyover by the vintage warbirds flyover team and more. We have Brandon Hutson (GE), Bobby Craigo (Prisma Health), Suzanne Foody (Greenville Drive), Jaye Young (Michelin) here to tell us more.

upstatesalute.com