A Child’s Haven’s Foodies For Futures Virtual Event



Fire up the grill for A Child’s Haven’s second annual Foodies For Futures fundraiser this month where you can cook along with Table 301’s Chef Rodney Freidank as he prepares a delicious dinner for two. When the cooking is done, sip a cocktail, and savor every bite while you enjoy an intimate musical performance. Michael Beaver from A Child’s Haven is here to talk about their mission and the event. Plus, we give you a sneak peek into some of the music that you will experience from Kylie Odetta.

Foodies For Futures Virtual Event June 17th 6:30pm

A Child’s Haven

864-298-0025

achildshaven.org