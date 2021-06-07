A Child’s Haven’s Foodies For Futures Virtual Event

Fire up the grill for A Child’s Haven’s second annual Foodies For Futures fundraiser this month where you can cook along with Table 301’s Chef Rodney Freidank as he prepares a delicious dinner for two. When the cooking is done, sip a cocktail, and savor every bite while you enjoy an intimate musical performance. Michael Beaver from A Child’s Haven is here to talk about their mission and the event. Plus, we give you a sneak peek into some of the music that you will experience from Kylie Odetta.

Foodies For Futures Virtual Event June 17th 6:30pm
A Child’s Haven
864-298-0025
achildshaven.org

