A Dog’s Dream Tour

River Boy is touring the country playing bluegrass concerts to raise money for animal shelters. This Friday, they will be performing at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. All revenue from ticket sales goes to Spartanburg Humane Society. This morning, we have the folks from River Boy here to tell us all about this tour and they perform for us!

Please visit www.ADogsDreamTour.com to purchase tickets to the concert, and / or donate to Spartanburg Humane Society.

River Boy presents: A Dog’s Dream

Fundraising Concert for Spartanburg Humane Society at The Spinning Jenny

Friday, September 6th at 8pm

RiverBoyMusic.com