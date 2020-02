It's time to get dressed up for the JDRG Gala and help turn type one diabetes into type none! Megan Ritchie from JDRF and Tammy Malone, a board member and part of the honoree family at the event, are here to talk about how you can attend and help the cause.

18th Annual JDRF Upstate Gala 2020 A Night Among the Stars Saturday, March 28, 2020 Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center