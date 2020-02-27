1  of  11
Adverse Childhood Experience And How They Affect People

Trauma, it’s a buzz word right now, and you may have heard it anywhere from your child’s school to your yoga studio. But,what does it mean, and how does it affect me? Well, according to a study done by Kaiser Permanente, 2/3 of Americans have experienced at least one adverse childhood experience (or ACE), and today we are going to learn more about what that means, and the best ways we can support ourselves, our families, and our community. We are joined by TJ Rumler to talk more about this.

If you are interested in getting more information or scheduling a training for your group, please call or email:

TJ Rumler Consulting, LLC
(864)313-8898
tjrumler@gmail.com

