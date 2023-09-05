

“The following is sponsored content from The Home Depot”

You just bought your first house, that’s great! Now you want to make some upgrades or need to make your first repair, but where do you start? A new survey is shedding some light on the stresses of being a first-time homeowner and has led to the development of a new helpful solution, the New Homeowner Hub.

Catherine Mootz and Tyler Pelfrey join us from The Home Depot with details on this new resource for first-time homeowners and advice on how to handle those DIY projects.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:homedepot.com/a/new-homeowners

