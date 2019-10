Free fall fun is happening in downtown Spartanburg with the Johnson Collection & The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg. They have teamed up to for a family friendly craft event during the Spartanburg Art Walk. We have Sarah and Lauren here to tell us more.

Space is limited—pre-register at thejohnsoncollection.org

Thursday, October 17, 3pm

Downtown Spartanburg

TJC Gallery, 154 W. Main St.

Spartanburg, SC 29306

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

spartanburg.tcmupstate.org