Aglow is Coming to the SC Aquarium

South Carolina Aquarium
www.scaquarium.org/AquariumAglow
(843) 577-FISH (3474)

Aquarium Aglow will be one-of-a-kind holiday experience, featuring tens of thousands of lights displayed throughout the Aquarium, with displays ranging from elegant and innovative to festive and nostalgic. This experience will be enjoyed by guests of all ages and we hope that it will create a new holiday tradition for many.

Aquarium Aglow
Select dates November 18, 2021 – January 2, 2022
5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
LOCATION: South Carolina Aquarium
TICKET PRICES: $15.95-$29.95
EVENT WEBSITE: scaquarium.org/AquariumAglow

