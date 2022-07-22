*This content is sponsored by Anderson Interfaith Ministries*

AIM has been helping those in need in Anderson for 32 years. AIM has five programs to assist clients from Hunger Ministries, WACS (Women and Children’s Succeeding), United Way Financial Stability at AIM, Housing Rehabilitation, and Pivotal Support (assistance with rent, water and Utilities)

This year’s fundraiser is happening August 18th!

AIM Tailgate Party with a Purpose

Thursday, August 18th 6-9pm

Anderson Civic Center

For More Information –

www.aimcharity.org

864-965-9082