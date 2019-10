Twice a year, the Friends of the Greenville County Library System open up the Merovan Center on Woodruff Road for a weekend long book-buying extravaganza. These semi-annual book sales feature everything from mysteries to romance to cookbooks to New York Times Bestsellers and other popular fiction. And a huge children's and young adult section.

Fall Used Book Sale Fri, Oct 25 β€’ 3p-7p β€’ Friends Members Only. Buy your membership at the door beginning at $5.