Walk in honor. Walk in memory. Walk to defeat ALS. The signature Walk to Defeat ALS is a nationwide movement and today we are joined by Tara Stevenson with the ALS Association South Carolina Chapter to tell us more about the event happening this Saturday at Legacy Park.

scalsa.org

Walk To Defeat ALS in SC

Saturday, October 5th at Legacy Park. 336 Rocky Slope Rd Greenville. Registration begins at 9 AM.