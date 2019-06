Anderson’s Fifth Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park presents a lesser-known epic adventure called “The Adventures of Pericles” in the downtown Carolina Wren Park amphitheatre. It’s a journey on the high seas and if you go, you might just get wet!



Shakespeare in the Park is FREE, this Friday June 21 through Monday June 24 at 8pm each night. Rain or shine! In case of rain, the show will go on in the covered Carolina Wren Park Pavilion.



andersontheatrefestival.org