A long time Greenville triathlon gets a new name to honor one of it’s most supportive and inspiration triathletes. Andy’s Race is a triathlon held in Greenville, SC each August.

The 2019 event has been changed from the Greenville Triathlon to Andy’s Race in memory and honor of Andy Van Evera, a long time triathlete who was killed while running.

This morning we have Becky, Katie and Jeremey here to tell us more about this special event.

SetUpEvents.com