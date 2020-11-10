Annual Holiday Sip & Shop benefiting Lindley’s Alliance

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to knock some items off of your Christmas list. You may even be able to get all of your Christmas shopping in one place. I am talking about the Annual Holiday Sip and Shop happening this month. We have Julie and Lindley Mayer here with us this morning to tell us all about it.

Annual Holiday Sip & Shop benefiting Lindley’s Alliance

  • The event will be held at Stonebrook Farm Clubhouse.
  • November 12th and 13th
  • 10am-8pm.

www.JulieMayerCollection.com
the Facebook invitation group is Stonebrook Farm Annual Sip & Shop HOSTED BY JULIE MAYER COLLECTION.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs