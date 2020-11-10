It’s time to knock some items off of your Christmas list. You may even be able to get all of your Christmas shopping in one place. I am talking about the Annual Holiday Sip and Shop happening this month. We have Julie and Lindley Mayer here with us this morning to tell us all about it.

Annual Holiday Sip & Shop benefiting Lindley’s Alliance

The event will be held at Stonebrook Farm Clubhouse.

November 12th and 13th

10am-8pm.

www.JulieMayerCollection.com

the Facebook invitation group is Stonebrook Farm Annual Sip & Shop HOSTED BY JULIE MAYER COLLECTION.