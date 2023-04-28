

Annual Sparkle City Adult Prom.

The cost is only $45 which includes food, beverages, vendor access, redcarpet pictures and a 360 photo booth video.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite just search Sparkle City Adult Prom from Eventbrite.

July 22, 2023 at 7pm

Nara’s Hall 2

311-F Spartanburg Highway

Wellford, SC

Y.E.S-Your Event Specialist is a wedding

and event planning business that started in 2017. The goal of Y.E.S is bringing the

vision of the client to reality by making life easier for them with first-class service.

What makes Y.E.S stand out from the rest of the planners is the ability to provide the

Best Price All-Inclusive package that includes some of the most phenomenal

local vendors in Spartanburg.



