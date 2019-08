Land of Oz celebrates the 80th anniversary of the film during their 26th Annual Autumn at Oz Festival. North Carolina’s famous Land of Oz Park re-opens next week to celebrate 80 years!

Meet all of your favorite Oz characters. See live shows, craft and food vendors, petting zoo, face painting, a museum exhibit with original memorabilla from 1939 and more. Plus we have a performance from Dorothy!



Autumn at Oz Festival

September 6-8 and 13-15

Beech Mountain NC

landofoznc.com