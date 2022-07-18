

“The following is sponsored content from Ivanti”

With the unemployment rate running at less than 4% companies are having to dig deep, and be as creative as possible, to keep employees happy and productive or they run the risk of having to train new ones. Is it really the “age of the employee?”

A new survey with over 10,000 office workers, IT professionals and the C-suite, conducted by Ivanti, reveals that employees rely on technology to be productive and happy on the job.

Joining us today to talk about this survey, and how work-life is changing in America, are Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott and best-selling author Ira Wolfe, America’s “Chief Googlization Officer.”

