If you have a baby, getting ready to have a baby or know someone with a baby then we have a few things you are going to want. Megan sits down with Ni’Kesia Pannell to get some tips for baby bag essentials.

Coterie: https://www.coterie.com – safe and clean diaper brand

Bug Bite Thing: https://www.bugbitething.com – bug bite relief suction tool

Ever-Eden: https://www.ever-eden.com – safe and clean line of plant-based products for mom and baby