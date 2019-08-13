Back To School Retro Supplies

It might be summer now, but the back-to-school season is around the corner, signaling to families everywhere it’s time to get out that big “to do” list! Just because you’re checking off tasks doesn’t mean you have to lose your entire checking account!

Lifetime expert Jamie Hess can help families tighten up their back-to-school budget with the ultimate “mom hack” this season: online retailer Zulily, is launching a blast-from-the-past 6-week sale featuring retro gear and prices shoppers haven’t seen for 25 years.