Backline releases their new album, “Salem Town” tomorrow and would love to see you at their album release party! Plus, we get a sneak peek performance!

www.backlinesc.com

Backline is bluegrass band from Spartanburg signed with Moutain Fever Records, a national record label, and they are having their 2nd Annual Bluegrass at Broome event that will double as an Album Release concert August 9th.

There will be food trucks available from 4-7 and an open jam in the lobby. Show starts at 7 with Carolina Divide and the Backline at 8. There will also be a blood drive for Dacey Tessigner 4:30-8:30.

Backline Album Release

Friday, August 9th at 7pm

Spartanburg District 3 Community Auditorium

381 Cherry Hill Rd

Spartanburg, SC 29372