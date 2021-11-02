The title of Kathryn Smith’s latest book, Baptists & Bootleggers, was inspired by her father, Bruce Yandle, a well-known economist and Dean Emeritus of Clemson University’s College of Business and Behavioral Science.

His book, Bootleggers & Baptists, explores his theory of economic regulation. Her book is a Prohibition expedition through the South . . . with cocktail recipes.

A fun and informative look at the era of the 18th Amendment that banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors, Baptists & Bootleggers is a first-person account of Smith’s travels researching the history of Southern rumrunners and moonshiners and the temperance movement crusaders that fought them.

Meet Kathryn Smith at a book signing event at Palmetto Distillery, 200 West Benson Street in Anderson, on Friday, November 5, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

To purchase Baptists & Bootleggers online, visit Evepostbooks.com. You also can follow Smith’s daily blog at bootleggers.substack.com