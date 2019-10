With a "church on every corner," it's hard to believe there are children who have never had the opportunity to attend a traditional church. Sidewalk Hope is a mobile children's church that uses a big yellow truck to take the good news of Jesus to children right where they live. Our Caring for the Carolinas team is partnering with Sidewalk Hope this year in our Season of Hope Project. We have Chip Walters here with us this morning to tell us more about Sidewalk Hope.

sidewalkhope.org