Be Dazzled by hundreds of thousands of holiday lights at Tryon Resort’s Winterfest

*This content is sponsored by Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort*

Visit Tryon Resort’s Winterfest this December. Be dazzled by hundreds of thousands of holiday lights at our Shadracks Christmas Wonderland drive-thru light show. Be sure to visit our Winterfest Village in Legends Plaza where you can interact with your favorite Christmas characters in a variety of attractions including:

Santa’s North Pole Adventure presented by T-Mobile
The Who-liday Character Zone presented by United Community Bank
Mrs. Claus’ Cookie Kitchen
The North Pole Post Office presented by Schleich

The Winterfest light show is every evening through January 2ndd fromp 6pm-10pm and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11pm.

For More Information –

Tryon.com
828-278-8088 or tickets@tryon.com

