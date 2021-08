“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast”

As the summer winds down and kids head back to school, it’s important to be prepared with a first aid kit to take care of the cuts and scrapes that come with whatever life, or your kids, throws your way. Experts say preparedness is key for families and here to help is mom, blogger and award-winning journalist Jeannette Kaplun, who is teaming with Band-Aid Brand to help you build your own first-aid kit.

