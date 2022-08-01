*This content is sponsored by Benson Kia*

There was a kick-off celebration at Fluor Field promoting the October fundraising event for First Tee of the Upstate. WSPA and our sponsor Benson Kia teamed up to bring awareness to this nonprofit organization dedicated to impacting lives of young people, enhancing values and promoting healthy choices through the game of golf!

Benson Kia jump started the donations with some Junior Clubs. For the last 8 weeks, we have been covering the tournaments and educating the market on the value of First Tee of the Upstate. A Big Thanks to Benson Kia & Jimmy Benson for their sponsorship.