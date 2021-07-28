Best Summer Ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The brother of a well-known conservative radio host originally from North Carolina is pleading with people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying his brother “got it wrong.”

Phil Valentine, who grew up in Nash County and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month. His brother, Mark, said while he’s not on a ventilator, he needs “a lot of help” to be able to breathe.