Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate has been helping Upstate kids reach their full potential for more than 50 years. They need your help raising funds to create mentoring relationships and getting more volunteer mentors. BBBS Upstate is about to kick-off its second annual Feast for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. Here to tell us more about it are CEO, Charlene Cheeks, and Program Director, Kris Alongi.

www.bbbsupstate.com