Big Money Management Financial Tip – Control What You Can Control

“The following is sponsored content from Big Money Management

Here is a financial tip from our friends at Big Money Management:

Control what you can control. You can’t control what the market does but you can control your fees and risk that you take. If you have a $1,000,000 IRA and are paying your advisor 1-2% to manage your money and they have you in mutual funds that have front loaded sales charges or high expense ratios you could be paying an advisor and fund companies $30,000 per year. You can get rid of that expense with the right direction and still experience growth

