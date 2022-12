We have big news for you local history buffs out there. Spartanburg’s largest local history artifact and document collections were broken up in the 1990s but will be reuniting through an agreement between Spartanburg County Public Libraries and the Spartanburg County Historical Association. We have Brad Steinecke here with us this morning to tell us all about this.

