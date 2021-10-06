Bishop Family Fundraiser October 20th At Wings Etc.

“The following is sponsored content from Wings Etc. Boiling Springs”
Wings Etc in Boiling Springs will be holding a fundraiser on October 20th to help support a local family in need. A percentage of all sales at Wings Etc in Boiling Springs SC on October 20th & all donations will be given to the Bishop family. This also includes online, call-ins & home delivery service orders if you’re not able to make it. Please join Wings Etc. in sharing Love to Ana & family during their time of need and enjoying some amazing food & entertainment.
Wings Etc. Boiling Springs
864-699-9464