Bishop Family Fundraiser October 20th At Wings Etc.

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from Wings Etc. Boiling Springs

Wings Etc in Boiling Springs will be holding a fundraiser on October 20th to help support a local family in need. A percentage of all sales at Wings Etc in Boiling Springs SC on October 20th & all donations will be given to the Bishop family. This also includes online, call-ins & home delivery service orders if you’re not able to make it. Please join Wings Etc. in sharing Love to Ana & family during their time of need and enjoying some amazing food & entertainment.

Wings Etc. Boiling Springs

864-699-9464

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate