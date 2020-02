National Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day was just a few days ago, bringing awareness to an estimated 54 million Americans living with RA joint pain. Many of us experience knee or hip pain and think that it's a normal part of the aging process. But when is it time to get checked for arthritis? Dr. Suhail Kumar, MD, of Piedmont Arthritis Clinic visited the Your Carolina/Livin’ Upstate set at 7 On Main in Greenville to answer that question and a few others.