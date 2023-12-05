

Named one of the top ten Elvis tribute artists in the world by Elvis Presley Enterprises, internationally acclaimed, award-winning tribute artist Austin Irby joins us for the first time in Simpsonville. It doesn’t get much closer to the King than this and Austin is from right here in the Upstate. Austin will be performing a rockin’ Christmas concert called Blue Christmas at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium, backed by his full band and running for 9 shows Dec 8-17.

milltownplayers.org



