BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX is Expanding to Spartanburg

Kari Snyder from South Carolina Charities, Inc. stops by to give us an update on the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

June 6-12 Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club

Follow on Instagram for the latest updates: @BMWCharityProAm

South Carolina Charities, Inc. (SCCI), the non-profit foundation of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, was created in order to showcase the beauty of Upstate South Carolina and hospitality of its citizens to the world; to create an event that brings the upstate a fun and entertaining week centered around professional athletes and world-renowned celebrities; and raise money and awareness for South Carolina charities.

