“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”

We have been bringing awareness to National Heart Month all month long with our friends at Bon Secours. This morning, we have Ron Spencer, the Director of Cardiology, with us to tell us about a free heart screening happening next week.

Bon Secours Annual Heart Screening

Monday, February 24: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Complimentary Parking in VIP Lot off Church Street

Bonsecours.com