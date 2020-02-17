Bon Secours helps us Celebrate Heart Month with a heart-Healthy Valentine’s Meal

We are bringing awareness to National Heart Month with Bon Secours and they are helping us with Heart-Healthy ideas for Valentine’s Day

Dark Chocolate:

Choose the lowest amount of added sugar and the higher end of percent cocoa

High in flavonoids, which are associated with a lower risk of heart disease

Associated with a lower risk of insulin resistance and high blood pressure in adults

May help lower blood pressure for people with hypertension

Red wine:

Association between wine and lower risk of dying from heart disease

Polyphenols are found in red and purple grape skins, may account for wine’s heart-protecting properties

The stress reducing effect from drinking wine is cardioprotective

Only beneficial in moderation – Men: 2 drinks per day, Women: 1 drink per day

Grass-fed Beef

Less total fat

More heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids

More conjugated linoleic acid, a type of fat that’s thought to reduce heart disease and cancer risks

More antioxidant vitamins, such as vitamin E