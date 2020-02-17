Bon Secours helps us Celebrate Heart Month with a heart-Healthy Valentine’s Meal

We are bringing awareness to National Heart Month with Bon Secours and they are helping us with Heart-Healthy ideas for Valentine’s Day

Dark Chocolate:
Choose the lowest amount of added sugar and the higher end of percent cocoa
High in flavonoids, which are associated with a lower risk of heart disease
Associated with a lower risk of insulin resistance and high blood pressure in adults
May help lower blood pressure for people with hypertension

Red wine:
Association between wine and lower risk of dying from heart disease
Polyphenols are found in red and purple grape skins, may account for wine’s heart-protecting properties
The stress reducing effect from drinking wine is cardioprotective
Only beneficial in moderation – Men: 2 drinks per day, Women: 1 drink per day

Grass-fed Beef
Less total fat
More heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids
More conjugated linoleic acid, a type of fat that’s thought to reduce heart disease and cancer risks
More antioxidant vitamins, such as vitamin E

