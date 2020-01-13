Book Author Sallie Holder Is Here With Her New Book “Hitting Rock Middle”

Sallie Holder is an award-winning attorney and innovative thought-leader who coined the term “Hitting Rock Middle” and the “BE BOLDER” strategy for helping people reach their potential. Sallie Holder’s new book “Hitting Rock Middle”, which launches on January 14, 2020, will speak to readers who are looking for growth and willing to cultivate change to be bolder. She joins us today to tell us about her new book and to tell us about her book signing coming up!

Greenville book signing and launch experience (FREE!) at M. Judson Booksellers the evening of January 14 (https://sallieholderhrmbookjan14.eventbrite.com)

For tour dates and speaking opportunities and more information about Sallie, visit www.sallieholder.com

Connect with Sallie on Instagram: @sallieholder

Connect with Sallie on Facebook:www.facebook.com/sallieholdercoachandspeaker

