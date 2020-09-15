Book Giveaway

The pandemic is providing numerous challenges for teachers and parents who are doing their best to help children continue to learn, especially for at-risk youth in under served communities. Now, a special program called ‘Wishes For Books’ is here to help. It’s being launched by the nonprofit social enterprise “First Book”, the my wish for us digital platform and American Heritage Chocolate made by Mars Wrigley. Joining us today is Kisha Dimbo of First Book to discuss this amazing program that will provide thousands of books to classrooms.

MyWishForUs.com

