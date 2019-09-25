Brashier Middle College is hosting an Open House

Brashier Middle College is hosting an Open House for Prospective Students this coming Monday, September 30 at 6:30 in the gym at Brashier.

The Open House is intended for families with a current 8th grader. The evening will consist of a short presentation by students and staff in the gym and then time for exploring the building with the help of our student leaders.

Application, lottery, and admission information will be discussed at the Open House. Applications for rising ninth grade students will also be available that evening.

Open enrollment starts on October 1 and will conclude on November 1.

If you have a middle school student, please come check us out on Monday evening at 6:30. If you need more details about the Open House or have questions please visit the school’s website at www.brashiermiddlecollege.org

