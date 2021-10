Pops for Pups and Ingles are partnering in October to sell Buddy Boo Bags with all proceeds going to the Pops for Pups endowment fund to benefit the Pops for Pups and Prisma Health Canine FETCH program. McCain Childress and Katelyn Leitner are here to tell us more.

Buddy Boo Bags are available at all Upstate Ingles throughout the month of October

popsforpups.com