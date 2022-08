“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

Families will soon prepare to go back to school and that includes being ready for unexpected bumps, cuts and scrapes. Joining us is MommyTalkShow.com parenting expert Joyce Brewer here to kick off the BAND-AID® Brand build-your-own-first aid kit so families are prepared for back-to-school.

For More Information, Visit: www.BAND-AID.com