

It’s time to get your 2023 calendar and we have the calendar for you! It’s full of pets and firefighters! The Spartanburg Humane Society has partnered with the Spartanburg Fire Department to create a calendar of firefighters and shelter pets to raise money for the Humane Society and for the Ronnie Thames Foundation. This morning we have Angel Cox, Dr. Karen Thomas and Lieutenant Zachary Comer here with his buddy Jojo to tell us all about this fun project.

