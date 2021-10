ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Asheville on Oct. 19.

The Asheville Police arrested and charged Jaylen Khalil "Ratchet" Blocker, 31, with discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.