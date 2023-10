The Rutherford Quilt Guild is getting ready for the Carolina Colors Quilt Show and we are joined by Jackie and Kerry to tell us more about the big event and the importance of quilts to the storytelling of a community.

Carolina Colors Quilt Show

Friday, Oct 13 & Saturday, Oct 14,

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Isothermal Community College Gym

286 ICC Loop Spindale NC 28160