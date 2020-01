The CCES Upper School Musical is coming up and this year students will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, based on the enchanting fairytale we all know and love!

Tickets for Cinderella will go on sale January 28th for the community and all theatregoers. This delightful musical is appropriate for all ages.

Performances are February 7 & 8 at 7:00pm and Feb 29 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $10 and can be ordered at https://ccesboxoffice.cces.org/ or

call 864-331-4289.

