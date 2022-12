You can ring in 2023 at Juniper’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Masquerade Party! The party will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, located at 315 South Main Street in Greenville.

There will be two parties to enjoy with entertainment at Juniper and the AC’s Reedy Hall.

For more information and tickets visit: www.junipergvl.com